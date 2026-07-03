The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
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T Y for binding Americans/Canadians/Mexicans together. You are acting as Spirit from above. Demons whine,blame,project their own darkness onto others,they cannot learn nor grow internally,they seek to separate people by " othering",create only chaos,condescend and generally break all bonds. You will know us all by our fruits. And you are a good one! Cheers!

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