These Shoes

flash fiction

by Chip Kussmaul

I didn’t want to clean out the closet. Such a silly thing, but I really didn’t want to. A whole house full of memories, of childhood, of learning what life is about. This house is where my brother and I played and fought. It’s where my sister and her friends played at motherhood, long in advance of the real thing.

An entire house, but somehow it came down to this closet, my dad’s. It was time. It was time to empty it out, pretend that these items no longer had value, were no longer worth hanging on to. A new family was coming to make their own memories here in this house.

I stuffed clothes in bags for Goodwill. Other bags I stuffed with things that had no value to anyone and would be added to the landfill. It makes you think. They’re just things, remnants with no value. The real value is the memories, and I can hang onto them forever. Still, it’s hard to let go.

As I cleared out the clothing and other items, a pair of shoes became visible, toward the back and off to the side. I recognized them instantly. These were the shoes Dad wore when he was able to be himself. He wore office shoes to the office, church shoes to church. He had ‘presentable’ shoes for every day, out and about. But these shoes were for when he got to be himself. He had them, I think, from before we were born. Perhaps they were more presentable then. But now they’re worn, bearing witness to summers spent digging in the garden, and winters shoveling snow. They were there when Dad repaired the leaky roof, built us a treehouse, and threw the football with me.

Mom begged him to get new shoes. For years. The more she pleaded, the more he resisted. They were the most comfortable shoes he had ever worn, he said. And he didn’t have to worry about scuffing them, the shine having long ago given way to scuffs, scrapes and other wear. It became a thing with Mon and Dad, almost a tradition. Mom would feign disgust at the shoes, and Dad would hold them out proudly, his claim to his own identity, his right to make some choices that were his own.

I know that Mom understood that it was about more than just shoes. To both of them. It was about values, approaches to life. They could argue harmlessly over the shoes, expend energy, without stressing the marriage.

Now, these shoes are mine, ours, really. I keep them in my closet, and my wife complains about them. But she understands, too. She understands that I could give up anything I own and get over it easily enough. But these shoes will stay with me forever.

Leave a comment

Share