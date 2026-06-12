The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

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The President is a Human Being's avatar
The President is a Human Being
2d

I think everyone and everyone's dad has a pair of shoes like that... I always wear dress shoes, but I still have a "worn" pair that kind of brings back memories. My father owns a pair of slippers that he's had since god knows when. They're blue and white. I think, actually, that my mother threw them out some years ago after I left them out on our deck in the summer and they shrunk to half their size. My dad didn't mind to see them gone, but I sure as hell did!

They WERE his.

Thank you for this!

Love, M.

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James Ron's avatar
James Ron
7d

We recently got rid of most of our stuff. And feeling much better for it. Tough letting it go. Still have a few things.

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