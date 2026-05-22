The Long Shadows of Autumn

a short story

by Chip Kussmaul

(This was previously posted at Individualists Unite!)

The long shadows of autumn stretched before us, our shadows preceding us as we walked. There was a false sun, projecting warmth that was not really there. I felt the warmth directly from the sun, but the air itself was crisp, bringing a chill every time even the slightest breeze blew.

Kathy walked silently beside me. We watched as our shadows moved ahead of us, dancing silhouettes on the pavement of the old road, the road we had walked so many times before. This might be the last time.

We did not speak, as words would surely bring, too soon, the end that we knew was coming. Why forestall? Better to get it over with. But we continued silently on the old road, contemplating our shadows as if they were something apart from us, with their own lives to live.

We had been holding hands, but after Kathy stopped to tie a shoe, she did not retake my hand, and I did not seek it. When do you know it’s over? Indeed, when is it over? Can it be ended with mere words? Or with a shout? With a whimper? Truly, it was over, yet here we were, together, following behind our shadows as they led the way to our old, half-restored farmhouse.

We turned the bend, the one that respects the corner of Mr. Reynolds cornfield, and our house came into view. The bright, low sun illuminated it in a manner to which we were not accustomed. There were no shadings, only dark and light. Where the sun’s light hit, the house was brilliant, white, as if freshly painted. But the shadows contrasted sharply, making the whole of it impossible to see.

I think Kathy saw what I saw. There was a sadness, with a twinge of foreboding, in her look. Out last night here. There would be no more. There should not be even this last one, but fate had delayed our departure. Kathy’s car had broken down, and I, in a chivalrous manner, remained, so that I could transport her the next morning to pick up her freshly repaired car. Then we could both be on our way, in different directions.

“Maybe we should have one last fire,” Kathy suggested, after we had eaten. We had had a dinner of what remained in the refrigerator, food that had been intended for us each to take as we went on our ways. But there it was, and there we were, so we ate together. “There’s still firewood in the shed, and the fireplace is begging for a fire,” she said.

“That would be nice,” I said. “In spite of our problems, there’s no reason the fireplace should suffer.” That big old fireplace was the heart of the house. It had seen many fires in the two years we had lived here, and surely had known countless fires for a century before us.

Memories filled my mind as I retrieved a large bundle of wood from the shed, enough to burn for quite some time. I returned to the fireplace and carefully arranged some kindling in the cast iron grate, with small sticks on top. And three small logs on top of that. I lit the match, touched it at the lowest part of the pile, watching as the flame grew quickly and enveloped the entire stack. I smiled a little, inside myself. I remembered my first efforts at a fire in this fireplace. I struggled. I did not know its secrets. But now, now I have learned. I wanted to reveal this simple observation to Kathy, to reminisce of that time of beginning. But it seemed odd now, such memories were unspeakable.

But then Kathy said, “I remember when you first tried to light fires, when we first came here.” She smiled outwardly as she regarded the fire. “You had so much trouble.” I, too, regarded the flames. “Practice makes perfect,” she said.

“You’d think so. Yet, here we are.”

“Here we are,” Kathy admitted.

At the end of the line, all talked out. Thrashed out. Examined and reexamined. Patched up yet fallen apart.

Here we are.

I swear to God, we still love each other! If we did not, we would not have fought so hard to make it work, to make it last. I still don’t know. It’s over, and I don’t know why. Kath doesn’t know. We don’t know. But it’s over.

Yet, here we are.

I turned my eyes from the fire and regarded Kathy. The flames from the fire, the only light, now that the sun had set, illuminated her face. The flickering light played games with her features, highlighting her cheek, and then her eyes, and then her nose and mouth. Each shift in light was a new rendition of Kathy. I watched her. She knew I was watching, and let me. We were quiet, the only motion coming from the flames.

If time could be frozen, then it might have worked. We might still be there, frozen in that ideal moment, when all seems right and reality is banished for as long as possible. Kathy slowly turned to me as I gazed at her. She smiled. It was a smile of resignation, and of recognition that there is too much that is wrong in between the parts that are right. But tonight, everything was right. We made love in front of the fire, not the first time we had let the fireplace have its way with us. How many other couples had this fireplace beguiled in the century before us?

Here, we are. Hope springs eternal, they say. We laid there, snuggled comfortably, thoroughly familiar with each other. If only moments were forever, but they are not. We have already lived our future. We know what tomorrow will bring, because it will inevitably bring back the past.

It is over, even if our hearts don’t yet know it.

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