The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wes Kussmaul's avatar
Wes Kussmaul
May 29

Chip, thank you for that.

Wow, the memories it brings back!

One incident on that trip you may not have been aware of: Dad and I had had an argument about something, surely some restriction on my freedom, so I went off to the shore to pout. After a while I saw Dad coming toward me so I walked away from him, sure he was going to admonish me. Mom later told me how disappointed Dad was - he just wanted to come out and spend a seaside moment with me. I still feel bad about that. I never told him my reason for walking away.

Folks, talk about these things with your parents! They won't be around forever!

Reply
Share
1 reply by The Radical Individualist
James Ron's avatar
James Ron
May 29

A very cool adventure for you guys.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Radical Individualist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture