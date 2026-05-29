How Boys See Things

Observations by Chip Kussmaul

Everybody loves a vacation. But to two boys, age 11 and 13, going to a national park and camping in an actual tent is as good as it gets. Well, no, it gets better! There were two tents, a big one and a small ‘pup’ tent. Mom and Dad and our two sisters Barb (older) and Betty (younger) all slept in the big tent. Wes and I got the pup tent for our exclusive use. It just doesn’t get better than that!

It’s been decades. I challenge anyone to remember any more than just small fractions of the life they’ve lived over the years. Yet, some memories stand out, live a life of their own, inside our heads.

We were camping in Acadia National Park on the coast of Maine. I know more about Acadia now, but back then, as an eleven-year-old, it was simply the place we ended up after driving most of a day from Boston. Being from Boston, I’d seen the ocean. But I’d never seen this ocean. OK, yes, either way, it’s the Atlantic, but trust me, it’s different. Maine is rugged. Rocks as big as a house, not just here and there, but everywhere. Tidal pools full of life forms of every kind. Columbus never made discoveries like Wes and I made. The ocean started at our feet and extended to forever. It invited the mind to imagine endless possibilities. Maybe that’s how Columbus saw it, in a different time and different direction. Same ocean.

And get this…Wes and I walked to the shore, about a quarter mile from the campsite, by OURSELVES. I’m sure we were cautioned, told not to drown or anything, but basically Mom and Dad left us to ourselves. Even the walk to the shore was an adventure. It was on a small road thru a marsh area with its own life and adventures. Never a dull moment for two boys who could make an adventure out of absolutely anything. On the first trip to the shore, we noticed a hose running across the road. It was connected to some small metal box on the side of the road. We surmised that it was for counting the number of cars that passed. More on that later.

The shore, the intersection of land and ocean, teams with life of every kind. It is right here, at this intersection, that life on earth probably found its first foothold. And it’s been going full bore ever since. Billions of years old, but brand new to two boys aged 11 and 13. We discovered that there was such a thing as a horseshoe crab. They are large, not really a crab, and have the general outline of a horseshoe. I know now that they are one of the oldest lifeforms on the planet, contemporaries of the dinosaurs.

We discovered sea anemones. And starfish. And barnacles. All survivors of every change that ever happened on earth. And seaweed. Yes, to 11 and 13 year old boys, seaweed is an adventure. We played with the long strands, pushed and pulled, folded, I know not why. Why not? We dodged waves as they broke against the rocky shore, but got soaked anyway. Our pockets bulged with every sort of seashell imaginable.

We could have been on Mars and been no less amazed at this new world. We learned no specifics, no biological names, orders, food chain stuff or anything we would later learn in class. But we saw a world, an expanse, a reality, that is entirely undiscoverable in a classroom. Wes and I learned a lot without being aware that we were being educated.

After a while, we headed back to camp. We didn’t have watches. Perhaps our stomachs told us the time. We followed the road home, with me carrying the intact shell of a horseshoe crab because, you know, you can’t have too many horseshoe crab shells.

Walking back down the road, we again encountered the counting hose strung across the road. This time, we couldn’t just step over and keep walking. We stepped on it. We heard a click. We went over to the box, and it had a mechanical counter on it. Apparently, each step on the hose advanced the counter. Wes had an idea, of course. “Go back over to the hose and step on it. I’ll watch to see if the numbers move.”

So I did. I stepped and I heard the click.

“Yup,” Wes said with a satisfied voice, “Every time that hose gets hit, it adds a number.”

“What for?” I asked.

Wes thought a moment. “They want to know how many cars use this road.”

Useless information, as far as I could see. “Why do they need to know how many cars?”

Wes considered. “Maybe they’re thinking of closing the road or something, and want to see how many people use it.”

“I would never close this road. This place is neat. Everybody should come here.”

Wes always had the ready answer. “That’s right. We need to stomp on this hose to make the numbers go up. Come on.”

He placed both his feet on the hose and marched in place. We could hear the counter clicking. I joined in. The clicker went like crazy. I don’t know how much patience young boys have for a task like that, for how long we did this. But I think we got the numbers up there commensurate with that of a superhighway. We just may have saved that road for future use by boys from all over. So, you’re welcome!

We made it back to camp with no further incident. Nobody kidnapped us. We had a fire at the campsite, not just for ambiance, but because that’s how we cooked. Neat! Mom, a Girl Scout troop leader, knew all kinds of tricks for cooking over an open fire. And we learned about an American staple, s’mores! But the thing I remember best about those fires was when my father handed us a thin plastic dry cleaner’s garment bag that he produced from I know not where.

“You and Wes hold this bag over the fire. Not too close, you don’t want it to melt. Hold the bottom down and let the hot air get into it.”

We did as we were told, not knowing the purpose of it. And in a few seconds the bag filled with hot air and the floppy thing lifted itself vertical.

“OK, now let go.”

The bag rose steadily and went out of sight over the trees. It was amazing the things my father knew. Today, I look back at how simple that trick was, but at eleven, it was very nearly magic.

The next morning, we rebuilt the fire for breakfast. I suppose doing this every morning for your entire life would be a chore. But doing it for a week of vacation was part of the adventure. On various mornings we had pancakes, eggs, muffins and all kinds of things we didn’t always get at home. I guess this was an adventure for Mom and Dad, too.

Then we piled into the car for a trip to the Bay of Fundy. It’s a beautiful area. But what makes it famous is the ‘perfect storm’ of tides. It has the world’s greatest differential between high and low tide, about fifty feet, where normal is about three feet. More water moves in and out of the bay than moves out of all of the rivers of the world combined!

That causes just a bit of erosion. And that results in the ‘flower pots’. These are huge, house sized chunks of rock that have had their base eroded by the tide. They are so off balance that they look like they’ll tip over at any moment. I remember standing on the beach, looking up at these 100 foot chunks of rock that seemed to rise straight out of the beach. The full sized trees growing at the top seemed like little plants, by comparison. At eleven, this was one of my first graphic examples of the extent of the energy of the earth. It blew my mind then, and now that I’m fairly expert at such things, it still blows my mind.

On the way back from Fundy, Mom and Dad decided we should go visit a sardine factory that gave tours. I have no idea why, but why not? The factory was right on the wharf, where the boats brought the fish in.

You could say that our family is an inquisitive lot. As we drove to the factory, we speculated on how they cut the heads and tails off all those fish. We were no strangers to manufacturing. We had all, in our turn as third graders, visited the Wonder Bread factory in Boston. And we got free cupcakes! Plus, Dad and his partner had a fabrication job shop, making electrical systems for commercial projects. We knew our stuff.

“I figure they dump the fish from the boat into a big funnel thing that drops the fish onto a conveyor belt that sends them into a machine with saws that cut the head and the tail off.” That was me. That was my idea.

“Well, how would they get them all lined up side by side so the machine cuts just the head and the tail and not just any part of the fish?” That was my older sister, Barb. She had me on that one.

Not surprisingly, Dad took the issue seriously. It was the engineer in him. “They must have a unit in the process, a tube or something, that lines the fish up so they are all facing the same direction. Then they can be fed onto the conveyor, all facing properly to go thru a machine that cuts the head and tail.”

I liked that. It meant that I was right, as far as I had thought it thru, and Dad just added the finishing touches.

“Nah,” said Wes. “They just have a bunch of women with scissors, and they cut the heads and tails off as they go buy on the conveyor belt.”

We all had a good chuckle at that one. Of course, it turns out Wes was right. Sure enough, we went onto the factory floor, and a crew of women, each armed with scissors, was cutting off heads and tails with blurring speed. Most had bandages wrapped around wrists and fingers. We couldn’t decide if that was a preventative measure, or actual wound dressing.

Did you ever wonder where the heads and tails of sardines go? At this factory, since it was right on the wharf, they just dropped them thru an opening in the floor. No, they didn’t build up over time. The water was chock full of fish that continually gorged on the plethora of heads and tails. There were fishermen, just folks, really, with baited lines who caught fish almost as quickly as they dropped the line in. There was a conveniently located shop that would cook your fish for you and serve it with sides. So, my father bought us each a drop line, also available at the shop, and we dropped our lines in to catch dinner. Everybody got a fish almost instantly, except me. My family were all carrying their fish to the shop to be turned into dinner while I dejectedly sat there, waiting for a bite. There was plenty of fish anyway, and we all shared. But I had a sour feeling, being the only one to not catch a fish. Something about me and fishing. I’ve avoided it ever since.

We went back to the campsite and finished the day with more s’mores. Can life be any better? The next day, Dad and Wes and I were headed out to climb Mt Cadillac. I don’t know why the women folk didn’t come. Maybe this was intended to be a male bonding experience. There were, indeed, two more males. We had met another family at the campsite. They had a younger son, younger than me, anyway. He might have been eight or nine years old.

We headed out to Cadillac Mountain. Like everywhere in the area, the mountain is rugged. But it’s not tall, around 1200 feet. What’s neat is that, unlike other mountains I have climbed, there are sections that are steep, and the trail is narrow. Here, the trail is on the side of a cliff, the mountain wall to your left, a long way down to your right. They conveniently provide metal rails, fastened to the cliff face, to hang onto for safety.

Wes and I moved much quicker than the two dads and the eight-year-old. We were constantly getting ahead on the trail, going out of sight of the others. Periodically Dad would shout for us to stop and wait. And so we would. They would catch up, and then Wes and I would get ahead again. On one of those occasions, Wes and I were at the steep part of a cliff section of the trail. Dad shouted for us to stop, so we stopped. It was a great place to stop, great view, perhaps 750 above the bottom. Neither of us was afraid of heights, but we each kept a hand on the rail for good measure. We were overlooking the parking lot.

“Look. There’s our car,” I pointed out.

“Yeah, it sure is small from here,” Wes responded.

To young boys, every new perspective is a learning experience.

“Look,” I said. “Isn’t that our campsite?”

“Naw. Our campsite is much farther away than that. Besides, we’re not facing the right direction.”

I was impressed that Wes had any idea what direction we were facing.

Then we noticed some people gathering in the parking lot below. They were looking up at us. So we looked down at them. Then one of them cupped his hands to his mouth and shouted to us, but we could hear nothing.

Wes shouted as loud as he could. “WHAT!”

So the guy shouted back, while others seemed to be discussing the situation, whatever it was. More people gathered. We still could not hear what the guy was shouting.

“WHAT!” Wes shouted back again.

Then a highway patrol car pulled up. The officer talked with the people and then looked up at Wes and me. He shouted, too.

“WHAT!” Wes shouted.

“They can’t hear you,” I observed.

“Well, what else am I supposed to do?”

We could only stand there and look down, cupping our ears as an indication to them that we couldn’t hear them. They looked up at us, while discussing among themselves. They conversed with the officer. After a while, the officer walked back to car, said a few words to the others, and left. And the small ad hoc group broke up and went their separate ways as Wes and I stood there, waiting for the others.

It’s one of those things that, as a kid, you know you don’t understand, but realize you should. What made these people, including a cop, decide they needed to talk to us? Somewhere along the line, as I grew older, it dawned on me. They were concerned that Wes and I were stranded up there. Mystery solved. What was a mystery to me as an eleven year old was plainly obvious to me as an adult.

I had that horseshoe crab shell on my bedroom shelf for many years. After a while, it wasn’t there anymore. I have no idea what happened to it.

There’s a lot that I don’t remember about that trip. Life is like that. Our memories are really just highlight reels. Oh, but the highlights! Good and bad, they define who we are, what matters to us. Others with the same experiences might remember other things. What I know, when I stitch these memories together, is that I gained a fuller understanding of how big the world really is. Somehow I recognized, even in my kid’s mind, that there is more out there than we can truly comprehend.

We hang onto the bits and pieces of memories, assembling them together into something resembling reality. We all have our hopes and dreams and plans, but perhaps what best defines us is the things we remember.

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