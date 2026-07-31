The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

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Chris J. Franklin's avatar
Chris J. Franklin
3d

That was a great take on the Theme. Things were definitely getting heated. In more ways than one! 😎

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
5d

Well done, Chip. I think the thread here is family and how a young man might find himself at odds with the Alpha as he begins the process of finding his own identity. It's hot and everyone need to calm down. Grandparents can certainly play a helpful role.

I hope to see you in TIF. You deserve it!

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