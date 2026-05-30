Happy is a choice, not chance
Your outlook depends on how you see...
I came across this in the paper. In between the doom and gloom, it’s nice to see something like this.
Cincinnati Enquirer-May 30, 2026
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The article is right. Alas, its message cannot penetrate the minds of folks who are ever at the ready to supply an interminable chain of "buts". "But what about the poor people who (...insert favorite tragic affliction here)..."
In fact, even the article itself falls into the trap of "I have a moral obligation to fix what's wrong with the world!" It's right there in the seventh paragraph: "...to fight injustice..."
No. Just no. If you take that on yourself, you've already failed.
I know...the overwhelmingly prevalent sentiment among Decent People™ is that if you don't fight injustice, you're not a Decent Person™.
They're confusing injustice done to others with the principle "all defense is moral". When injustice is done to YOU, defend yourself. Absolutely. But if you make your life a crusade to right all the world's injustices, you will never know peace. You will have set for yourself an interminable task, a goal that is not really the goal you want in the first place.
What you want is justice.
There is no amount of fighting injustice that can ever create justice. You do not achieve what you want by "fighting" what you don't want. Why is it not enough to simply refuse to participate in injustice yourself? Why not replace "...to fight injustice..." with "...be a source of justice to all with whom you interact"?
What is "justice" anyway"? In the marketplace of human interaction, it is the right (i.e., rational and moral) response to any action. It is gratitude for value received. It is keeping your word when you give it. It is not interfering with those who do not interfere with you. It is providing the same respect for others' life, liberty, pursuit of happiness, and other property that you demand for yourself. It is not revenge, or punishment, or deception, or bullying, or compelling others to do that which you require of them against their will, when they have done nothing to you. It is communicating responsibly, which includes not communicating at all if there is no agreement to communicate. "Freedom of speech" is not an entitlement to force others to listen to you. Justice is not doing unto others as you would not have them do unto you.
You cannot control other's choices. You can only control yours. "But what about (...insert favorite Terrible Problem™ here...)? Well, what about it? Are you part of it? Then stop. Just stop. There...now there is one more person who is no longer a part of the problem. That's a victory.
What's more, you will have set an example. People tend to treat others the way they are treated. You might inspire someone else to do the same. Now there are two people who are no longer a part of the problem. If everyone made that a way of life, the growth of the number of people who are no longer a problem would be exponential.
You'll be creating the reality you want, while those who are “fighting injustice” are still perpetually so busy resisting what they don't want that they have no time or energy left to create what they want.
There is a maxim that says "Be the change you want to see in the world." It's right. The only thing under your control is you. Controlling others is the problem, not the solution. Controlling others is what the political state does. "You MUST do this", and "You MUST NOT do that". That has nothing whatsoever to do with protecting your rights (the purpose of government), and it certainly has nothing to do with freedom.
It also has nothing to do with individualism. It is a system that compels you to surrender your individuality to a collective that substitutes legalized coercion for rightness. Your agreement is not required. The illusion of agreement is maintained if you are part of the majority. The Will Of The People is satisfied on paper, because “The People” is defined as the biggest tribe. If you’re in the minority, by definition, you are no longer part of The People.
This is called “democracy”. It is nothing of the kind. It is a political counterfeit that has convinced everyone that tyranny of the majority over the minority is somehow morally superior to tyranny of the minority over the minority.
It’s still tyranny. Changing its name doesn’t change what it is. And it is wrong.
You cannot create what is right by fighting what is wrong. You have been taught that "fighting what is wrong" is what Decent People do. It's an obligation imposed by those who hate individualism, and believe that collectivism is the solution to every problem.
No it's not. The solution is being a person who is led by rational and moral principles, and cooperating with others for our mutual interests. That is something I can be. It's not my job to fix the world. It's my job to be the best person I can be.
I know—it's counterintuitive. It goes against the cultural mindset we've been taught from birth. But that's why the culture is messed up. Everyone is running the wrong software. Everyone wants to fix everyone else. "I'm not the problem. I'm a Decent Person. See? I'm Fighting Injustice!"
Right. That's what I mean. You are part of the problem. Making yourself responsible for everyone else will not succeed, and it will only leave you frustrated, bitter, and cynical.
YOU be the solution. YOU be responsible for you. That is precisely the kind of individuals that a free society comprises. The problems in the world are not "out there". If you want to fix the problems in the world, you don't need to look any further than the mirror.
Your happiness does not depend on others' choices. It depends on your choices.
In a normal world i could agree, but I just posted something about abuse and i dont think that people who are being abused can agree with you.
In fact they may be sad about it.
Its weird a coincidence that i read this article right after i posted mine.
Im just dropping my feedback. Not really sure what feel or think right at this moment.