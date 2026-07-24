The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

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Jim Cummings's avatar
Jim Cummings
9h

You, Chip, as a builder, a maker of things, understand how the energy continues. It's a gift that is not given to everyone. I think I've had coffee with Leonard a time or two myself.

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1 reply by The Radical Individualist
Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
2d

Agreed! I did not believe in ghosts - till my mother died and ghosted me and my first daughter beautifully for 3 days and nights. That opened a portal for me,and now i see. T Y

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