Ghost

a short story

by Chip Kussmaul

I’ve never told anyone this before because they’d think I’m crazy. Well, they already think I’m crazy. So this would make them think I’m crazier.

My grandmother died about a year ago, and I inherited her house. OK, I didn’t inherit it exactly. My father inherited it, and he sent me to live there. I always liked going to Grandma Alice’s house. It’s about a hundred miles from home, so we got there every month or two, but it’s not like she was next door.

Grandma Alice lived a ways outside of her small town. It was somewhat isolated. The house predated the town, was perhaps 150 years old. I guess they would say it has good bones. It’s unmistakably old, worn, outdated, yet it’s been kept up well. \

It’s where Dad grew up, and he always said that he was glad to get out of there and live in a normal home. By that I’ve come to realize he meant a home with all the modern conveniences, with adequate electricity, multi bathrooms and a floor plan that is such a carbon copy of all new homes that a stranger could walk in the front door and immediately know where everything is.

Grandma Alice’s home is different. Different, but I find it inviting. The ceilings are low, the stairs to the second floor are steep. The windows are somewhat small, and the rooms are therefore never well lit, even in the brightest day. Nothing is level, the walls aren’t square or plumb. When you walk, you can feel the rise and the fall. Level didn’t mean much when this house was built. People worked outside, in the fields, and in the forest. Nothing’s level out there, so why should it be level in here? Dad’s house is perfect, for people with perfect, predictable lives. For people who would actually notice that a floor was not level and think it mattered that it wasn’t. I prefer Grandma Alice’s house. This house has a mind of its own. This house seems cozy, welcoming, comforting. At least to me it does.

I guess Dad was killing two birds, as they say. What to do with me, and what to do with Grandma Alice’s house. Put me in the house, and then try to forget about both of us. I can see his point. I guess I’m as unusual as Grandma’s house. Square peg, round hole. Dad blames me for not fitting in, but I don’t like what it is that he wants me to fit into.

Now I’m in Grandma Alice’s house, and Dad can do his best to forget about me. OK, that’s not fair. He pays all the costs of my being here, so I have to appreciate that. And he did help me move in two months ago. Stocked the cupboard and refrigerator. He wished me luck, told me to call him if there were problems, and left.

It was strange, when he left. I’ve been in this home many times, but it was always crowded with family, cousins, aunt, uncles, depending on the occasion. Now I was alone, and it was different. I liked it.

That’s where this story really starts. I came downstairs the next morning, went into the kitchen and made coffee in the machine on the counter. It was dead quiet, and I liked it. With the coffee made, I turned to sit at the kitchen table, and there was Leonard, already sitting at the table, with coffee that came from I don’t know where. The pot had been cold and empty before I brewed mine.

I might have been shocked, afraid at this man appearing from nowhere. But he smiled at me like we were old friends and this was just another morning.

“Good to see you again,” said Leonard. “It’s been a while.”

With my coffee in the mug, I didn’t know what else to do but to sit down with him at the table. “Again? I don’t think we know each other.”

“You’re right,” said Leonard. “I guess I misspoke. You would have no way of knowing me, but I know you. Very well, really. I’ve lived here quite a while, even before Alice lived here. So, I’ve seen you, know you quite well, I would say.”

I’m used to being the oddball, but this guy had me beat. “I’ve been here many times, and you say you’ve seen me, so why haven’t I seen you?”

“There might be a number of reasons for that, but the main one would be that I’m not real fond of crowds. I tend to stay out of sight in crowds.”

“And Grandma Alice? Did you stay out of her sight?”

“Oh, heaven’s no. We got along fine. Every morning we’d sit right here at this table, just like you and I are doing right now. It was sad to see her go.”

I had to process this. Grandma had never mentioned Leonard. “Grandma Alice lived here for over fifty years. If you had coffee with her every morning, I would think she would have said something.”

“And why would she? Did she have no right to a life of her own?”

“You tell me. You say you knew her so well.”

“Oh, I did. In fact, we talked about you. We talked about many people, certainly, but she had a special concern for you.” He waited for a response, but I waited him out. He continued. “You’re one of us. You see what others cannot.”

He had my attention. I’ve always felt different. I’ve always been different. “Go on,” I said.

Leonard paused to sip his coffee. He took a moment to appreciate a bird that he saw thru the window, in the garden, and then he turned back to me. “You see what others cannot, for the simple reason that you bother to look. Most people have expectations of what they will see, and then when they look, that is what they see. They don’t always see what is really there. People like you, do. People like you can see me.”

Was I dreaming? No, I was not. What’s funny is, this all seemed so normal on the one hand, yet was clearly weird, on the other. “Let me get this straight. Only some people can see you, but not everyone?”

“Of course. In fact, very few people can see me. Before your Grandma Alice, Joe and Rachel Jones lived here for years. I sat right here in this kitchen with them, drank my coffee, and they never knew I was here. Kinda makes a guy feel lonely. Know what I mean?”

Actually, I kinda did. “You appeared out of nowhere. I just turned around with my coffee, and you were here. You haven’t told me everything.”

“I haven’t told you a lot. But we’ve got time. We’ll talk. For now, until you understand better, I’ll just say I’m a ghost. It’s a word you can grasp, although you don’t understand what it really means.”

Somehow, in this house, what Leonard was saying seemed reasonable. I had to ask myself if I was willing to go along with this. Then again, what other options did I have? “You’re sitting here, drinking coffee. How does that make you a ghost?”

“Why wouldn’t it?” Apparently, that was the only answer I would get to that question. Leonard went on. “Life has forms outside of and beyond normal organisms. Your body, a cat’s body, whatever. That’s certainly not all there is to life. You know that, don’t you?”

I nodded, somehow comprehending that which I had never before thought about. Leonard continued. “Life manifests itself in pretty much any way it cares to. Bodies are just one way. This house is another. Or perhaps you could say it’s an extension.”

“An extension? An extension of what?”

“Of a person’s life. The builder of this house, Walter Sims, imparted much of his being into this house. You’ve heard of people putting their heart and soul into something. What do you think they meant by that?”

“Well, I didn’t take it literally…”

“No, not literally, not in the sense of inanimate bricks and such. In the sense that Walter built this house as a personal manifestation of who he is. He didn’t just mechanically build this house, he expressed himself with this house. He imparted spirit, his soul to this house. I am a manifestation of that spirit.”

Damned if that didn’t make at least some sense. I had always felt that this house had a personality of its own, a life of its own. I just didn’t take it literally. Did this house speak to me at the times I was here? Well, yes, it did. “So, I’m sitting at the kitchen table, drinking coffee with a ghost that is a manifestation of the spirit of Walter Sims from back when he built this house a hundred and fifty years ago. Is that about right?”

“Yes! Alice would be proud of you. She caught on real quick, too.”

I looked around this somewhat irregular kitchen. I looked into its uneven corners, and I considered all that I knew of this house. I had always felt Walter’s presence, I just didn’t understand why. “This house can’t be all that unique. There must be others, and other things with these manifestations that you speak of.”

“Certainly, there are. Quite a few. When you learn to recognize them, you see them everywhere. And you are learning. So-called inanimate objects can have life, imparted to them by their creator.”

“Creator? You don’t mean…”

“No,” Leonard laughed. “Not that creator, but of that creator. He created life, and life creates from there. You know that, you’ve just never thought about it. Why do you go to museums, places that show what others have created? You don’t go there to see canvas and paint, or stone, or steel. You go to communicate with others. They have left themselves there, so that you can go visit them. Their spirit continues, long after their bodies are gone.”

That’s the gist of my conversation with Leonard, on my first morning as the new keeper of this house. We have coffee every morning. I am learning. I’m learning that, in this world, I am not odd, I am normal. I have always seen that which others do not, and thought it was me, that I was imagining things. In a way, I was. In a way I am. Others see stone and bricks, and recognize functionality. I see that, too. But I see so much more…

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