EVANGELINE

A short story

by Chip Kussmaul

Oh, Eva! Do you not see! There is no need for you to suffer like this. One so perfect as you should be appreciated, revered even, for your beauty and your purity of heart. I look upon you, here and now, and am certain that heaven is missing an Angel.

Oh, Eva hear me. We live so close but cannot come together.

It has been more than two years now, and we must find a way to fulfill the natural order of things. He does not love you. He does not appreciate you for the loving being that you are. Our lives can seem so small, so confined, but always remember that our minds are free to soar. There are no limits except those that we put upon ourselves. Yes my body is frail, severely weakened by the ravages of disease. I am in my prime, by age, but my body withers. Still, it is merely a manifestation of physical reality; this body must suffice for now. But our minds, our souls, our spirits reach beyond mere physical reality!

There is so much that I can see, that I can experience in my own mind, reaching far beyond the grasp of my frail arms and body. We live today in a stripped down world, denuded of ethereal thought and imagination, which have been replaced with petty thoughts and wants.

I see the universe in its glory, its fullness. Our scientists examine but do not see. They walk into the woods to study pinecones and to count tree rings, but remain fully unaware of the forest. Astrophysicists chase after tiny particles of matter, formulate vast equations in which they hope to define the universe using numbers and calculations. Fools. The universe knows no numbers, has no equations. Indeed, it cannot be defined; it can only be comprehended. Stephen Hawking knew this. His mind roamed freely through the universe even as his body decayed in the wheelchair.

Oh, Eva! Do not shrink from these ramblings. I am not mad. Do not think me foolish for hoping to comprehend the fullness of the universe. While others enjoy renown for expertly examining the notes, I hear the music. The universe sings to me and you are the song. I knew that the moment I saw you, when you moved in two years ago. You were always so kind to my mother while she lived. She loved you nearly as a daughter. She spoke highly of you often and said that you were the best tenant we’ve ever had. But, Eva, she could never say the same for Cal. She said that you were too good for him, and she was right.

Cal has no right to be near you or to touch you. I have heard things from your apartment above. I hear the sounds both of love and of anger. I see you together and I believe that you stay with him more from fear than from love. I still remember that time when I was pruning the roses in the garden and you talked with me for a few moments, and I saw your blackened eye and how you had attempted to hide it with makeup. And when I asked what happened you made up an unconvincing story that you knew I would not believe.

Eva, you have always been so kind and understanding to me. I always appreciate it when you stop and say a few things. It is not infrequently that we have taken time to discuss inane things, the weather, or the garden. We are so natural together, so as one. Oh, we have talked of much, but not of what truly matters. I long to help you, help you escape from the man who controls you.

Oh, Eva. It cannot remain like this. No one should suffer like this, especially one so perfect as you. I am not physically capable of stopping what Cal does to you. But the essence of the universe is not of mass and matter. It is of truth and light. I will prevail. While others study their manmade math and science and attempt to explain reality in microscopic terms, others examine the whole of existence. Eva, the mind and the body are separate. The mind only occupies the body, as needed. The mind is not of the body; it is an entity unto itself. Our foolish scientists examine synapses and neurons, and fail to see the mind.

The mind is not a physical reality and therefore cannot be seen under a microscope. Our minds are directly connected to the cosmos. We cannot understand our own physical reality without understanding that. Eva I have come to understand. Others have known this before me and I have learned from them. We can detach our minds from our bodies! You might think me mad, but it is true. It has been done! Yes, it’s been done since ancient times, but today we prefer to examine tiny particles of matter rather than the whole. We would rather dissect the tree than comprehend the forest. We know the notes, but we do not hear the music. I listen. I have seen. I comprehend! I comprehend that which science will never know.

Oh, Eva! I know what he does to you. I know that he does not love you the way that I do. I know that he does not touch you the way you should be touched. I will let this stand no longer. Eva I have longed to tell you this directly. But for now, I must not. But I hope that before long you will understand. Tonight, at midnight, the time when time begins again, I will chant these words:

”Mens materiam superat. Mens mea libera est. Mens tua mea est, mens mea tua est.”

And in doing this, I will exchange bodies with Cal! After tonight it will be me who touches you. It will be his body, but my mind, my love, my respect and devotion.

And Cal will suffer the aches and weakness of my body. And what can he do? He will not know what happened. It will confuse him, surely. He has the weak mind, so let him have the weak body. My mind is strong, let me have the strong body. And I will protect you from him.

Oh, Eva. It is time! The clock chimes midnight! I hear the sounds from above! The anger. The shouts. He is hurting you, and I am coming! In a moment my mind will transport itself across the ether, as will Cal’s, and you and I will be together as we should always have been. And Cal will subsist in my body, in my room here below, helpless to ever again harm you.

I feel it…I feel my mind departing my body! I see it there beneath me! And Cal, Cal’s mind will be leaving his body, shortly to be trapped in mine. It is right! It is just! Oh, Eva, I come to you now!

Oh, Eva! No! No! What are you doing!! My mind sees you but can do nothing! With an unpracticed but accurate hand you deliver the perfect strike. The knife plunges into Cal’s chest and severs his heart. He has died in an instant. Oh, but it is only his body. Cal’s mind is transported to my own body! And here am I, in the ether, my mind with no body to occupy!

Oh Eva! What have you done?! Yes, you were desperate, you’ve reached the limit of your ability to suffer at Cal’s hand. You’ve struck back, as you should have done long before this! Oh, Eva! I understand. But now I am trapped in the ether, with no body to possess! Wait, where are you going? Do not go downstairs! That is not me downstairs, that is Cal. Do not seek his help, thinking it is me. He knows what has happened. He cannot comprehend, but by now he understands. What will he do? Oh Eva, hear me! Please hear me! Do not go down there!

He offers to help. He comes upstairs with you to see the body. How must his mind react seeing the body that was once his, lying on the floor, lifeless. How strange it must be to him, that the mind that once controlled such a powerful physical presence is now confined inside a feeble form.

What is he doing? He knows what has happened. He knows even if he doesn’t understand. He knows what you have done. Eva, he means you harm. What is he doing? Oh, Eva! Don’t help him drag his body down the stairs. Just run. You are stronger than him now. Just run! Please, run!

Don’t help him put his body in the back of your sedan. Whatever he is up to it will not go well for you. He is going to hurt you. Just run! Don’t look back!

You’ve arrived at a secluded spot. He seems to know the area well. What has he done here, in previous times? He is attempting to make my feeble body dig a grave. Look at him struggle. I have known the pain he is feeling in his joints and in his muscles. The pain is new to him, but he perseveres. Finally, he asks you for help. How that must distress him!

And now, his own body is in the grave. He shovels dirt over his own body over his own face. With each shovelful, he is thinking, plotting. He is thinking of what you have done. He knows not how you caused his body to switch with mine, but he blames you. And he will make you pay.

Oh Eva! Do not let him touch you! Those were my arms that he is holding you with, that I have longed to hold you with. But now they are his. What do you think? What do you understand? Who do you think is holding you? Who is holding you?

He is reassuring you, telling you that it will be all right, much as I might have done. But he is lying to you! You stuck a knife into his body and now it is buried. Eva, run!

Oh! He looks you in the eye, and you into his. You see! You know! You comprehend!

Oh, Eva! Run!

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