The Radical Individualist

The Radical Individualist

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Vito Tuxedo's avatar
Vito Tuxedo
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Well, if she had already figured out that she was working with a bunch of people to whom a lie was more believable and more comprehensible than the truth, resigning was the correct move.

If Kevin's smile was as knowing as the story implies, I imagine that he would be following her outa there. 😎

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